Smalls Sliders Inks 5-Unit Deal in South Carolina

Smalls Sliders, the award-winning cheeseburger slider concept, has signed a multi-unit agreement with esteemed franchise group Sandlot LLC. The five-Can agreement marks a milestone for the brand as it continues expansion efforts across the country and will bring the first Smalls Sliders location to South Carolina.

Sandlot LLC has extensive background in the franchising industry. With an already impressive portfolio comprised of various businesses, the group is eager to add the breakout Smalls Sliders brand to its growing enterprise. The group was drawn to the impressive following the brand has generated and the simple, yet effective menu offerings.

The group aims to have its first Can open in late 2024, with the four additional locations to follow soon after.

“The team behind Sandlot LLC brings an abundance of knowledge to this ownership venture, and we look forward to supporting them as they introduce the Smalls Sliders brand to the city of Charleston,” says Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “This is an exciting opportunity for our continued growth across the nation as we enter a new market, and it is amazing to see dedicated franchisees like the Sandlot team play such a large role in this. I’m confident that they are the perfect fit to lead the charge and can’t wait to see them develop the first of many Cans.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to nine Cans throughout Louisiana, with more than 80 locations already in the development pipeline. The restaurant has already garnered industry recognition, with QSR magazine featuring the brand in its “40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals” and its 2023 QSR 50 Contenders list.