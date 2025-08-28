Smalls Sliders, the cheeseburger slider brand that’s redefining the QSR industry with its bold flavors and eye-catching Cans, has announced its latest signed agreement to expand in West Texas. The deal, spearheaded by veteran operators Rehman, Talha, Tanweer Ahmed, along with their partner William Bolling, will bring two new Cans to Midland and Odessa, adding to a stellar lineup of over 20 Cans open or in development in Texas alone.

The group is leading the brand’s first El Paso Can opening later this month, and is a team of seasoned multi-brand operators of more than 150 restaurants across top QSR concepts, including KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. The group’s entry into Midland and Odessa follows a robust pipeline of more than 24 Smalls Sliders Cans under the trio’s ownership across Las Vegas, Tucson, and West Texas.

“We’re excited to keep the momentum going in West Texas with new Cans coming soon to Midland and Odessa,” said Rehman Ahmed. “The strength of the Smalls Sliders franchise model has been clear from the start, and we can’t wait to bring that same momentum to these communities. Smalls Sliders is truly unlike anything else in the fast-casual space, and we’re looking forward to making it a go-to spot for burger lovers in the region.”

The Midland Can, located at 2301 W Wall St., is scheduled for its Can Drop later this month. Details on the Odessa location will be shared in the coming months. District Manager Rosa Lopez, who helped lead the successful El Paso launch, will oversee on-site operations for the new Cans.

“West Texas is proving to be a perfect fit for Smalls, and Tanweer and Rehman’s team has been instrumental in helping us grow across the region,” said Richard Leveille, VP of Franchising at Smalls Sliders. “Their track record, combined with their passion for introducing innovative brands to new markets, makes them an ideal partner as we expand further into Texas.”

Smalls Sliders serves fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes from its signature Smorange™-colored shipping containers, called “Cans.” This deliberately simple menu, focused on quality and speed, has propelled the brand from its first location in 2019 to more than 375 Cans open or under development across 30 states, attracting premier multi-brand franchisees nationwide.