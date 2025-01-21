Smalls Sliders has inked a new development agreement with local entrepreneur, Bradley Scott and his team. This agreement will bring four of the brand’s iconic Cans to Lexington and surrounding communities, introducing Smalls Sliders to the state of Kentucky.

Bradley, a seasoned restaurant industry veteran with 29 years of experience running full-service local establishments, leads the ownership group. This marks his first foray into the QSR industry. Alongside his wife, Dawn Scott, business partners Bryce & Christian Steele, and son Blake Scott, the family-oriented team is prepared to make a significant impact in the Lexington area.

“We were immediately drawn to Smalls Sliders because of its straightforward, yet incredibly effective approach, exceptional food quality, and vibrant brand culture,” Bradley said. “The brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence made it an opportunity we couldn’t overlook. Our goal is not only to launch four Cans but to grow our footprint and further expand across Kentucky, becoming a staple in communities along the way.”

Smalls Sliders has signed its first agreement in Kentucky with the Scott family team, who will develop four locations over the next few years. With their hands-on approach to business and extensive experience, the Scott family team is well-positioned to introduce the brand’s drive-thru and walk-up options to the fast-paced lifestyle of today’s consumers. They also plan to engage with the community by becoming active members of Commerce Lexington and supporting other local charities & organizations.

“Bringing on entrepreneurial operators like Bradley Scott and his team exemplifies the core values of Smalls Sliders,” said Don Crocker, Chief Development Officer of Smalls Sliders. “Their strong community ties and unwavering commitment to quality dining experiences set a benchmark for our franchisees. With the Scotts leading the charge, we’re excited to see Smalls Sliders thrive as a neighborhood favorite in Lexington and beyond.”