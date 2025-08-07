Smalls Sliders has inked its first-ever development agreement in West Virginia. Led by brothers Beckett and Sammy Gue, the deal will bring three of the brand’s signature Cans to South Point, Ohio, as well as Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia. The first location is expected to open in late 2025.

Beckett and Sammy bring decades of entrepreneurial experience to the table. The Gue brothers currently operate two Guthrie’s Chicken restaurants and are on track to launch their third this fall. Sammy, formerly the Superintendent of South Point Local School District, now leads day-to-day operations as the Operating Partner across their growing restaurant portfolio. Beckett previously owned GoFan, a high school digital ticketing solution, and was a multi-unit franchisee with Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers.

“We were immediately drawn to the leadership and culture at Smalls Sliders,” said Beckett. “This brand isn’t just about incredible food; it’s about building something meaningful. The Smalls Squad has created a culture rooted in trust, accountability, and shared values. That’s the kind of team we’re excited to be part of.”

The Gues intend to develop at least three Smalls Sliders Cans, beginning with a debut Can slated for 2025. As proud members of their local community, they plan to stay heavily involved, from joining chambers of commerce to supporting local school events and charitable organizations.

“Operators like Beckett and Sammy embody the Smalls Sliders spirit, ambitious, community-driven, and experienced,” said Richard Leveille, VP of Franchising with Smalls Sliders. “We’re proud to welcome them to the Squad and look forward to seeing the brand thrive in West Virginia under their leadership. This milestone marks our very first deal in the state, and we couldn’t have asked for a better duo to lead the charge.”

Smalls Sliders serves fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes from its signature Smorange™-colored shipping containers, called “Cans.” This deliberately simple menu, focused on quality and speed, has propelled the brand from its first location in 2019 to more than 375 Cans open or under development across 30 states, attracting premier multi-brand franchisees nationwide.