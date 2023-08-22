Smalls Sliders Inks Franchise Deals in Missouri and Arkansas

Smalls Sliders, the trending cheeseburger slider concept dedicated to serving fresh, cooked-to-order sliders, announced its latest multi-unit agreement to enter two new states. This agreement will bring six total Cans across Missouri and Arkansas thanks to the ownership duo of Amber and David Kearby, and their operations manager Matt Crews.

Amber, David and Matt bring extensive development experience to their newest venture with Smalls Sliders. In addition to having owned a handful of units with McCallister’s Deli, David and Amber ran a lumberyard and farm for over 15 years while also developing residential and commercial real estate. The trio and their operations will be supported by Amber and David’s son Alex as well as close family friend, Tyler Hensling. The seasoned entrepreneurs were drawn to the business opportunity that Smalls Sliders has to offer, as well as the premium yet simple menu.

“When looking for our next business venture, we wanted invest in a brand that allowed us to have a close relationship with the entire team,” says Amber. “We were immediately attracted to Smalls Sliders for the unique structure of the Cans and the fresh, cooked-to-order sliders. After meeting the Smalls Sliders Squad, we knew that we made the right decision. The team has been very helpful and insightful, making this process seamless. David, Matt and I are proud to be a part of the brand’s incredible growth and look forward to opening our first Can soon.”

The trio aims to have its first location open in 2024, with the rest of the Cans planned to open through the years that follow. The group is excited to join Smalls Sliders as the concept continues to grow throughout the Southeast and eventually nationwide.

“Amber, David and Matt bring a wealth of knowledge to their Smalls Sliders ownership and we’re thrilled that they’re joining our brand during such an exciting time,” says Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “With so much experience under their belt, I’m confident their team is the perfect one to bring our name to these new communities across Missouri and Arkansas. We look forward to supporting them as they begin developing their Cans.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to nine Cans throughout Louisiana, with more than 60 locations already in the development pipeline. The restaurant has already garnered industry recognition, with QSR magazine featuring the brand in its “40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals” and its 2023 QSR 50 Contenders list.