Smalls Sliders is turning up the flavor with its newest limited-time treat, the Dr Pepper Swirl Shake. Available at locations nationwide beginning August 18, guests can enjoy the hand-spun shake through October 31.

Crafted with a creamy vanilla ice cream base and swirled with ripples of classic Dr Pepper, the Dr Pepper Swirl Shake is a fizzy-fresh take on two fan favorites. The bubbly, one-of-a kind soda flavor and cool, hand-spun indulgence come together to deliver a nostalgic soda fountain classic reimagined in shake form. It’s the perfect cool-down companion to Smalls’ craveable cheeseburger sliders and seasoned waffle fries.

“Our guests love new and unexpected flavor mashups, and this one hits the sweet spot,” said Michael Alberici, SVP & Head of Marketing for Smalls Sliders. “The Dr Pepper Swirl Shake brings that classic soda foundation feel with a Smalls twist. It’s bold, refreshing, and guaranteed to be a new fan favorite that keeps guests coming back for more.”

Smalls Sliders serves fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes from its signature Smorange-colored shipping containers, called “Cans.” This deliberately simple menu, focused on quality and speed, has propelled the brand from its first location in 2019 to more than 375 Cans open or under development across 30 states, attracting premier multi-brand franchisees nationwide.