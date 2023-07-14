Smalls Sliders Latest Restaurant to Open in Lafayette, Louisiana

Smalls Sliders, the quick-service restaurant concept that focuses exclusively on grillin’ up cheeseburger sliders, announced today its newest Can is set to open in Lafayette, Louisiana on Thursday, July 20.

Featuring both drive-thru and walk-up ordering, the brand’s ninth restaurant will be situated at 4611 Ambassador Caffery Parkway near the Ambassador Town Center.

Smalls Sliders’ Lafayette opening is the latest in a series of openings across Louisiana. The brand recently opened locations – or Cans, as the quick-service restaurant describes themselves - in Marrero and Denham Springs, with additional locations currently open across the state in Baton Rouge, Marrero, Prairieville, Shreveport, Slidell and Thibodaux. Smalls Sliders is also slated to drop Cans in Gonzales, Metairie and West Monroe, as well as Flowood, Mississippi, later this year.

The Lafayette restaurant will be owned and operated by MOS Eats Holdings, LLC (Dustin Malbrough, Josh Son, Ben Malbrough, Matthew Ory, and Kyle Stakes), a Louisiana-based restaurant ownership group. Operations of the franchise group will be led by President Cody Vercher. Vercher brings more than two decades of industry experience to the team, working across various roles from training and management to overseeing corporate franchise operations, for renowned national brands including Buffalo Wild Wings and Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux.

Likewise, Son and Malbrough developed strong business acumen and management skillsets through their experience as executives for a local engineering & construction company in the energy & infrastructure industry. Together, the accomplished group will catapult the success of Smalls Sliders in Lafayette as the brand’s first location in the Heart of Acadiana.

“Smalls Sliders is all the rage in Louisiana, and we’re thrilled to unveil the first location in the Heart of Acadiana,” says Vercher. “We’re confident that guests will fall in love with our craveable cheeseburger sliders after the first bite, and we anticipate the restaurant will become a popular dining destination for the vibrant community of Lafayette. We’re eager to continue growing alongside Smalls Sliders with more locations in development.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to nine locations, with over 60+ locations already in the development pipeline. The differentiated, intentionally limited menu, strong unit economics and modular construction design have already garnered industry recognition, with QSR magazine featuring the brand in its “40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals.”