Smalls Sliders is continuing to spread its signature Smorange hue in Texas, this time with five Cans slated for Killeen, Temple, and Waco. This is the second deal signed with St. Louis-based entrepreneur Brett Stewart who will now open a total of 11 Cans across various Texas markets—first in Fort Worth and now expanding into Central Texas.

Stewart, with extensive professional experience in investment portfolio management and over a decade of franchising with other QSR concepts, is well suited to bolster the brand’s footprint in Texas. After signing his initial agreement for six Cans in Fort Worth in August 2024, Stewart is eager to introduce more communities in the state to the groundbreaking concept.

“Since our initial investment last year, we’ve truly been impressed by the brand’s growth and knew we wanted to expand our ownership portfolio with such an innovative concept,” said Stewart. “When looking into where we wanted to target next, we knew we wanted to stay close to familiar territory as Smalls has built such a loyal following in Texas. The brand has a unique and special appeal that solidified our decision to drop more Cans in Central Texas.”

With nearly 100 Cans in development for Texas alone, Smalls is poised for immense growth and expansion across the entire state. Stewart, in addition to eyeing communities from his initial deal near Fort Worth such as White Settlement, Weatherford, Granbury, Cleburne, and Stephenville, is now also targeting key real estate in Killeen, Temple, and Waco.

“Brett and his team have been excellent partners thus far and we’re thrilled to continue growing alongside them through this latest agreement,” said Richard Leveille, VP of Franchising with Smalls Sliders. “Texas is a red-hot market with over 100 Cans in development and this deal is key for our expansion strategy. There’s such a high demand for our concept in the state, and seasoned entrepreneurs like Brett continue to make us stand out in the crowded QSR space.”

Smalls Sliders serves fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes from its signature Smorange™-colored shipping containers, called “Cans.” This deliberately simple menu, focused on quality and speed, has propelled the brand from its first location in 2019 to more than 375 Cans open or under development across 30 states, attracting premier multi-brand franchisees nationwide.