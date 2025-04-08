Smalls Sliders has appointed seasoned restaurant and hospitality executive Charles Watson as its new Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Watson will prioritize franchisee success while accelerating the brand’s impressive expansion.

Watson brings nearly three decades of experience driving substantial growth, most recently as Chief Executive Officer for Tropical Smoothie Cafe, where he expanded the brand to over 1,500 locations nationwide and tripled system-wide revenue to $1.42B. Prior to his CEO role, Watson led franchise growth and brand development strategies for multiple brands at Wyndham Hotels and IHG Hotels and Resorts.

“Smalls Sliders has been making waves, truly disrupting the QSR industry,” said Watson. “In less than six years, the brand has exploded into a nationwide phenomenon with more than 375 Cans open or under development, underscoring its ability to attract talented multi-brand operators through its innovative, yet simple model. I’m thrilled to join Smalls during such a pivotal time in its growth.”

At Smalls Sliders, Watson plans to enhance operational efficiency while maintaining the brand’s signature quality and hospitality. His approach includes strengthening franchisee support in key areas like operations, marketing, and real estate. “My focus is straightforward,” Watson added. “Drive profitability for our franchise partners and expand strategically while keeping our commitment to local communities at the forefront.”

“Charles is exactly the leader Smalls Sliders needs at this stage of our growth” said Brandon Landry, founder of Smalls Sliders. “His proven ability to scale restaurant concepts while maintaining quality and culture is exceptional. What impressed me most is his genuine commitment to the success of both franchisees and team members—qualities that align perfectly with our brand’s values.”

Scott Pressly, Managing Partner for 10 Point Capital, who previously hired Watson as CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, underscored the strategic significance of the move. “Having witnessed Charles transform Tropical Smoothie Cafe into a national powerhouse, I knew he was the ideal choice for Smalls Sliders,” said Pressly. “His rare combination of strategic vision and operational excellence drives results for franchisees. When you find a leader with Charles’ track record, you don’t hesitate to bring them into your portfolio again.”

Smalls Sliders serves fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes from its signature Smorange™-colored shipping containers, called “Cans.” This deliberately simple menu, focused on quality and speed, has propelled the brand from its first location in 2019 to more than 375 Cans open or under development across 30 states, attracting premier multi-brand franchisees nationwide.