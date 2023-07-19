Smalls Sliders Names David McAllister VP of Finance

Smalls Sliders, an emerging concept dedicated to serving fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, has appointed David McAllister as the brand’s newest Vice President of Finance. Having previously worked with a handful of high-profile quick-service brands, McAllister is primed as the ideal candidate to spearhead financial strategies and tactics for Smalls Sliders moving forward.



“I’ve worked with restaurant brands for several years now, and I’ve yet to see an emerging brand that carries as much promise and excitement as Smalls Sliders,” says McAllister. “We’re in a time of extremely fast-paced growth, and it’s invigorating to join a team where I’ll be able to leverage my skillset to the fullest extent. I’m looking forward to developing long-term value for not only us, but our franchisees and our growing fanbase.”



McAllister brings over a decade of financial planning and analysis experience across the retail, restaurant and healthcare industries. In his previous roles, McAllister led developing high-level strategies aimed at maximizing brand profit and increasing ROI, in addition to providing guidance based on industry forecasting. Backed by a multi-faceted skillset and seasoned career experience, McAllister joins Smalls Sliders amid a time of foundational growth in the brand’s journey.



“Our executive team is thrilled to welcome such an established leader like David,” says Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “As we continue to open new locations and cultivate a steady pipeline of franchise agreements, David’s role will be crucial in helping us reach our goal of becoming a household name nationwide. I’m excited to welcome him to the Smalls Sliders squad and look forward to a continued path of growth together.”



Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to nine locations throughout Louisiana, with more than 60 locations already in the development pipeline. The restaurant has already garnered industry recognition, with QSR magazine featuring the brand in its “40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals."