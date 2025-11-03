Smalls Sliders has announced a series of leadership appointments that further solidify the company’s position as one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry. The company has named Ryan Crumley as its new Chief Development Officer and promoted Michael Alberici to Chief Marketing Officer. These two additions round out Chief Executive Officer Charles Watson’s executive team as Smalls Sliders prepares for another landmark year, with new state entries, an expanding development pipeline, and continued momentum nationwide.

Ryan Crumley joins Smalls Sliders as Chief Development Officer, bringing more than two decades of experience in restaurant and retail expansion. He most recently served as Chief Growth Officer at Tidal Wave Auto Spa, where he helped grow the company to more than 300 locations and managed all aspects of real estate and construction. He has also held leadership roles with Dave’s Hot Chicken, Driven Brands, and Dunkin’ Brands, overseeing the opening of more than 500 restaurants and completing over 250 remodels. As Chief Development Officer, Crumley will lead growth strategy, real estate, and construction efforts, supporting the brand’s expanding pipeline of new Cans across the country.

Michael Alberici, who joined Smalls Sliders in 2023 as Senior Vice President of Marketing, has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer. In his role, Alberici will continue to lead all aspects of brand strategy, menu innovation, digital and integrated marketing operations, and guest analytics and experience. Over the past two years, he has played an instrumental role in defining the brand’s bold identity and awareness. Prior to joining Smalls Sliders, Alberici held brand marketing leadership roles for Cinnabon, Olive Garden, and Universal Destinations and Experiences.

Additionally, the company has promoted Adam Roof to Vice President of Finance, recognizing his strong financial leadership and impact since joining Smalls Sliders. In this role, Roof will oversee financial planning, forecasting, and scalable systems designed to support the company’s rapidly growing franchise network.

“These leadership appointments position Smalls Sliders for what’s ahead,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “As we continue to enter new markets and strengthen our core operations, having proven leaders in development, marketing, and finance ensures we remain disciplined in delivering on our franchise promise and memorable guest experience as we scale.”

Watson joined Smalls Sliders as Chief Executive Officer in April. Shortly after, Clint Penfield joined Smalls Sliders as Chief Operating Officer.