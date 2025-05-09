Biloxi, it’s time to slide thru as Smalls Sliders officially opens on May 13 at 10 a.m. local standard time. The latest Can opening from the industry-disrupting cheeseburger slider brand is located at 2600 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS, outside of Edgewater Mall.

The Biloxi Can will be owned and operated by multi-unit operator Matt Gallagher, along with his sons Matthew and Zack. Their family is eager to connect with the community, bringing not just fresh, craveable sliders to the Gulf Coast, but also a commitment to making a positive local impact. With deep ties to the region and a focus on operational excellence, the Gallaghers are dedicated to delivering an exceptional guest experience and supporting the growth of the Smalls Sliders brand in Biloxi and beyond.

“At Smalls, we’re all about showing up big for the communities we serve—and the Biloxi opening is no exception,” said Gallagher.“We’re excited to not only bring our iconic sliders to the Gulf Coast, but also to spotlight a true local hero and support the incredible work Embrace Abilities is doing.”

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 guests at the Biloxi Can will receive a pair of Smorange slides. The grand opening festivities will also feature a special check presentation to Smalls Town Hero, Bridgett Lee, Founder of Embrace Abilities, a nonprofit organization that fosters an inclusive community for children and teens with diverse needs, along with their families.

“Biloxi marks an exciting step as we continue to grow Smalls Sliders across the country,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “Our goal is simple— serve craveable food, build real connections in the communities we enter, and keep growing with strong operators like the Gallagher family leading the way.”

Smalls Sliders has taken the nation by storm, and Biloxi is next to join the Smaucy revolution ignited by the brand’s fan-favorite menu. Specializing in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders—small in size, big in taste—Frequent Sliders know they’re getting a quality product at Smalls Sliders. The menu also features fries, shakes, queso and Smalls Sliders signature Smauce. Smalls isn’t just known for its iconic menu; it is also spotted from miles away thanks to its Smorange Can, uniquely made from shipping containers, featuring streamlined ordering through the walk-up window or drive-thru.