Smalls Sliders Opens in Denham Springs, Louisiana

Smalls Sliders, the restaurant concept that focuses exclusively on grillin’ up slammin’ cheeseburger sliders, announced the grand opening of its newest location in Denham Springs, Louisiana.

Featuring both drive-thru and walk-up ordering, the brand’s seventh location will be situated at 2302 South Range Avenue off of interstate I-12. The grand opening festivities will commence with a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 6 at 9:30 a.m.

The restaurant will operate under the local ownership of Blain Bech alongside his three other business partners, one of whom is his brother. Before becoming a Smalls Sliders franchisee, Bech worked in sales and marketing, helping other businesses successfully share their brands’ stories with consumers. This location will be the first of several locations Bech has planned for the coming years, with an overall goal of owning more than 10 locations.

“I am thrilled to finally be opening our first of several Smalls Sliders cans. I’ve been a friend of Smalls since day one, and it’s incredible to be able to work with them full-time as a part of this forward-thinking franchisee community,” says Bech. “One thing that I’m hoping our guests take away from their first experience with Smalls premium cheeseburger sliders is the complexity of our simple menu. We pack big flavor into the best sliders you’ll ever try. With an intentionally limited menu selection, it’s crucial that we take the time to make everything just right.”

The Denham Springs opening is the next in line in a series of several openings across Marrero and Lafayette, Louisiana, all of which are in the works over the next few months.

Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to seven locations, with over 40 locations already in the development pipeline. The differentiated, intentionally limited menu, strong unit economics and modular restaurant design has already garnered industry recognition, with QSR magazine featuring the brand in its “40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals.”

The brand has already garnered a fanatical guest following across Louisiana, and is backed by a powerhouse leadership team with CEO Maria Rivera and Founder Brandon Landry. Together, they work alongside Pro-Football Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees and private-equity investor, 10 Point Capital, to lead the rapid expansion of the cheeseburger slider brand.