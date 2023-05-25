Smalls Sliders Opens in Marrero, Louisiana

Smalls Sliders, the quick-service restaurant concept that focuses exclusively on grillin’ up slammin’ cheeseburger sliders, announced its newest location is set to open in Marrero, Louisiana on Thursday, May 25.

Featuring both drive-thru and walk-up ordering, the brand’s eighth location will be situated at 1635 Barataria Boulevard.

The restaurant will operate under the local ownership of Rick Robards, a seasoned multi-unit operator with more than 13 years of experience working within the restaurant industry. As the owner of various restaurant concepts in Louisiana, including one of the world’s largest and most widely known quick-service restaurant brands, Robards is equipped to scale Smalls Sliders across the area and has plans to open several more locations in the coming years. In addition to his restaurant ownership experience, Robards is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. His wife and business partner will also play a key role in the business as co-owner of Smalls Sliders in Marrero.

“First and foremost, my wife and I want to use our new restaurant as a vehicle to make a difference in our community,” says Robards. “Smalls Sliders is a totally unique concept. Beyond delicious cheeseburger sliders, it provides a fun and enjoyable experience for guests—whether they’re just sliding though or hanging out by the can in our outdoor patio seating. We can’t wait to share the Smalls experience with the Marrero community!”

Smalls Sliders’ Marrero opening is the latest in a series of openings across Louisiana. The brand recently opened a location in Denham Springs and celebrated its recent “Can Drop” in Lafayette earlier this month, signifying the start of construction.

Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to seven locations, with over 40 locations already in the development pipeline. The differentiated, intentionally limited menu, strong unit economics and prefabricated restaurant design has already garnered industry recognition, with QSR magazine featuring the brand in its “40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals.”