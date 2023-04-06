Smalls Sliders Preps for Growth with Modular Can Design

Smalls Sliders and its innovative modular can design structure is sliding into Q2 with seven open locations, more than 40 units in its development pipeline and an unbelievable demand by seasoned restaurant operators that leads the brand to expect the addition of 100 more units to its pipeline before the end of Q4.

Now, the restaurant concept that focuses exclusively on grillin up’ slammin’ cheeseburger sliders is carrying the momentum and industry-wide recognition it has generated into 2023 with a strategic franchise initiative that is designed to attract multi-unit operators.

“Smalls Sliders was founded with franchising in mind, so a strategic growth plan has been in the works for quite some time,” says Richard Leveille, Chief Development Officer at Smalls Sliders. “With a champion leadership team and a high-quality craveable product, our brand is poised for rapid growth. We look forward to growing our squad of franchisees, starting with a targeted focus on our Southeast expansion.”

The brand’s franchise expansion in 2023 is targeting markets throughout the Southeast in nine select states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Smalls Sliders sets itself apart from competitors with an intentionally limited menu and modular construction and restaurant design that supports streamlined operations and low food and labor costs while driving store revenue. As further validation for its strong unit-level economics, the brand has garnered a fanatical guest following throughout existing markets in Louisiana.

“The power of Smalls is in its differentiated, intentionally limited menu and distinctive brand positioning,” says Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “We’re looking for experienced restauranteurs that will be slightly – or more than slightly – obsessed with serving up perfect cheeseburger sliders across the country. There is no other concept like Smalls in the QSR space. It’s amazing to see the sales numbers that come out of our modular cans, but that’s what makes the opportunity worth the hype.”