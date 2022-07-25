Smalls Sliders Secures Equity Investment from 10 Point Capital

Smalls Sliders announced an equity investment from 10 Point Capital, a firm with an established track record of helping founders create dominant franchise brands. Already on QSR’s 40/40 List for 2022 of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, the craveable cheeseburger slider drive-thru concept is tapping into 10 Point Capital’s proven Franchise Acceleration Plan as it prepares for significant franchise growth.

“10 Point Capital was a natural choice for Smalls Sliders, given their extensive franchise expertise,” says Brandon Landry, co-founder of Smalls Sliders. “Together we plan to bring the Smalls experience to franchisees and consumers across the country.”

The investment was a natural extension of the relationship between 10 Point Capital, Brandon Landry and Drew Brees from Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. Recognizing similar high-growth potential in Smalls Sliders, they have joined forces again to drive significant growth at Smalls Sliders.

Smalls Sliders has four open restaurants and a robust pipeline of over 40 restaurants cued up across Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. Smalls Sliders’ ‘simple on purpose’ mantra carries through its menu and building design. Housed in an approximately 800 square foot bright orange shipping container design, each eye-catching location includes a drive-thru, walk-up window and outdoor patio and is designed for immediate brand recognition.

“We see in Smalls Sliders the potential to disrupt the status quo in burgers,” says Morven Groves, Managing Partner at 10 Point Capital. “From their distinctive building design, craveable cheeseburger sliders and commitment to building a brand that centers on people, we are thrilled to be part of something we know will be special.”