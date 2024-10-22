Smalls Sliders, known for its innovative modular restaurant design that is redefining the QSR industry, announced today that six new states are now open for franchise development. The demand for Smalls Sliders has reached an all-time high as the brand now has active development across 30 states.

Smalls Sliders’ signature Smorange colored Cans will now drop throughout communities in Illinois, Nevada, Ohio, South Dakota, Virginia and West Virginia as the brand opens new development opportunities in these regions. There is already immense interest for development rights across these markets as Smalls Sliders has been attracting the nation’s most esteemed entrepreneurs since reopening franchising last year.

In addition to its expansion into these new states, Smalls Sliders has officially sold out in eight states, with Arizona and Georgia being the latest states to sell our initial phase development. These states join the ranks of Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Mississippi, which sold our initial phase development earlier this year. This milestone caps a year of tremendous growth as Smalls Sliders inches closer to 400 Cans open or under development, an incredible achievement emphasizing the brand’s position as a top choice among premier operators and franchisees nationwide.

“Our expansion into six new states marks yet another significant milestone for Smalls Sliders as we continue our rapid growth trajectory,” said Don Crocker, Chief Development Officer of Smalls Sliders. “The remarkable demand we’re seeing is a testament to the strength of our brand and the passion of our franchisees who live our brand promise every day.”

Adding to the brand’s development milestones is a newly redesigned franchising website. This enhanced platform features a cinematic founder’s video from Brandon Landry, showcasing the brand’s unique story and vision. The new website offers an interactive experience, providing experienced operators with real-time information as the brand accelerates its growth at an unprecedented pace.

This recent expansion highlights the effectiveness of Smalls Sliders’ simple yet compelling approach—a streamlined menu focused exclusively on fresh, made-to-order cheeseburger sliders and a restaurant layout that emphasizes off-premise dining. This simplicity has allowed the brand to maintain high quality and consistency while keeping operations efficient. Recognized as an industry disruptor, Smalls Sliders has broadened its reach across the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest.

Smalls Sliders opened its first signature ‘Smorange’ colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, furthering its rapid growth trajectory with more than 350 Cans open or under development. The brand continues to garner high-level industry recognition, with QSR Magazine ranking the brand in its annual QSR 50 Contenders list. Other accolades include ranking on Entrepreneur magazine’s “Top New & Emerging Franchises” list in 2023 and 2024.