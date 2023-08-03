Smalls Sliders Signs 4-Unit Deal in Mississippi

Smalls Sliders, the breakout cheeseburger slider concept dedicated to serving fresh, cooked-to-order sliders, announced its newest multi-unit agreement with operating group PH Smalls. As the brand’s second agreement in Mississippi, PH Smalls will develop four Cans in Mississippi’s Gulf Coast region, with the first slated for a 2024 opening.

Led by Shane Songy, PH Smalls is comprised of four longtime friends who ventured into hospitality management together. The group, consisting of Songy, Shawn Breaud, Elwin Ordyne and Albert Bowes, currently operates multiple units for other restaurant brands, including PJ’s Coffee and Desi Vega’s Steakhouse/Smokehouse. The addition of Smalls Sliders to the group’s portfolio comes amid a time of nationwide expansion for the cheeseburger slider concept.

“Having worked with various restaurant concepts in the past, we knew we wanted our next investment to be a brand that was full of excitement and to truly become a part of their growth on the ground-floor,” says Songy, who also owns Prime Hospitality alongside Breaud. “Smalls Sliders caught our attention for its curated menu, ease of operations and unique Can buildout. Not only that, but the relationship we’ve built with the Smalls Sliders squad has made it clear that their insights and expertise make this brand poised to become a nationwide success. We’re thrilled to be moving forward with the process of site selection and are eager to get our first Can open.”

PH Smalls aims to have its first location open within a year’s time, with three more units to follow soon after. The group also intends to expand on its initial agreement by developing additional locations with Smalls Sliders in the future.

“As the Smalls Sliders brand continues to grow, it’s exciting to see that we’re able to capture the attention of such established operators like Shane, Shawn, Elwin and Albert,” says Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “We’ve achieved a great following throughout Louisiana, and that has only pushed us to keep expanding into new markets across the Southeast. With so much industry experience under their belt, I’m confident that the entire PH Smalls team is the perfect fit to introduce the Smalls Sliders brand to new communities across Mississippi and carry on our mission to provide an amazing guest experience. We look forward to supporting them as they develop the first of many locations.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to eight Cans throughout Louisiana, with more than 60 locations already in the development pipeline. The restaurant has already garnered industry recognition, with QSR magazine featuring the brand in its “40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”