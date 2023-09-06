Smalls Sliders Signs 4-Unit Deal in New Orleans

Smalls Sliders, the trending concept dedicated to serving up fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, has announced its newest multi-unit agreement with prominent New Orleans businessman Troy Henry. The four-unit agreement represents a pivotal time in Smalls Sliders’ growth as the breakout concept continues growth on a national scale.

Henry is the founder of Henry Consulting, a management and consulting firm that serves the New Orleans area as one of the largest black-owned businesses in the region. The firm operates with several other business concepts across the aviation, fuel, staffing, retail and real estate development industries, and will carry out the Smalls Sliders franchise agreement.

“I first heard about Smalls Sliders through my son and his basketball coach – they could not stop raving about the food from the first moment they had it,” says Henry. “When I got the chance to try it myself, I was immediately impressed by the quality of not only the product, but the concept as a whole. I don’t take new ventures lightly, so I do my due diligence in ensuring it’s the right move for myself and my business. After meeting the Smalls Sliders team and hearing about the vision they have for the brand, I knew this was a concept worth investing in, and I’m eager to bring this first-class concept to even more communities across Louisiana.”

Henry plans to open the first of his four Cans by mid-2024, with his first location already in the process of site approval. Once opened, Henry aims to expand upon his initial franchise agreement with Smalls Sliders and develop a handful of additional locations.

“The expansion progress we’ve made in Louisiana in just a few short years has been fantastic, and it’s amazing to see that we’re able to continue capturing the attention of such esteemed operators like Troy,” says Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “This kind of growth is a testament to how strongly we, alongside our franchisees, believe in this concept and in our product. With Troy’s extensive business acumen on our side, I’m confident that he will play a large role in bringing an outstanding dining experience to new communities across New Orleans and continue to grow with the Smalls Sliders brand for many years to come.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to nine Cans throughout Louisiana, with more than 80 locations already in the development pipeline. The restaurant has already garnered industry recognition, with QSR magazine featuring the brand in its “40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals” and its 2023 QSR 50 Contenders list.