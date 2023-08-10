Smalls Sliders Signs 5-Unit Deal in Texas

Smalls Sliders, the breakout cheeseburger slider concept, has announced its latest multi-unit agreement with esteemed franchise group Cajun Burgers LLC. The five-Can agreement marks a milestone for the brand as it will bring the first Smalls Sliders location to the Lone Star state.

Cajun Burgers LLC was founded by Hank Hopkins, Ryan Heck and Steven Cheatham, three seasoned entrepreneurs. Hopkins has extensive experience in multi-unit franchise development with brands including Take 5 Oil Change and American Family Care. Hopkins was previously a director at Spirit Realty Capital where he was responsible for deploying real estate capital to franchisees and middle market companies across multiple industries. Heck and Cheatham co-founded Cajun Ready Mix in 2014 and grew the business to the largest ready-mix business in Louisiana prior to its sale in 2022.

“We were immediately drawn to the Smalls Sliders brand due to the simplicity of its menu, unique Can buildout and of course, its ‘craveable’ sliders,” says Hopkins. “After meeting with management, it quickly became very clear that Smalls Sliders is building a first-class team in Atlanta to support the growth of their franchise partners. We believe that their industry expertise and passion for the brand will help deliver excellent results and we are excited to bring the concept to Texas.”

Targeting key cities in the region such as Tyler, Marshall, Longview, Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Cajun Burgers LLC plans to have its first Can open by mid-2024. The group also aims to open the remaining four locations soon after, and plans to expand upon its initial agreement with Smalls Sliders in the future.

“This agreement is a pivotal step for Smalls Sliders as we continue our nationwide expansion across the country,” says Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “We are thrilled to be working with Hank, Ryan and Steven and look forward to supporting their team as they expand our brand into the East Texas region. Backed by a wealth of knowledge, I am confident in their ability to make Smalls Sliders a highly sought after dining destination in a market with stellar growth potential.”