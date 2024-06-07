Smalls Sliders, the industry-disrupting cheeseburger slider brand, has signed a second development agreement with local entrepreneur Mark Weeks. This time, Weeks is joined by Patrick Sullivan in developing five total Cans across the Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Auburn areas.

Sullivan and Weeks bring a wide range of business experience to the table with this latest business venture. Specifically, Sullivan has a background in finance and real estate, which will allow him to spearhead the process of capital sourcing and site selection in key markets of Alabama. Likewise, Weeks brings an established background in the restaurant space, having worked for notable brands nationwide for more than 20 years. The combined experience primes this pair as the ideal candidates to bring Smalls Sliders to new communities in Alabama.

“I was initially drawn to the simplicity of the concept,” said Patrick Sullivan. “From the modular buildout to the drive-thru and walk-up options, it was unlike anything I’d seen – but the menu is what truly sealed the deal. It’s fantastic food at a great price point and a digestible menu that doesn’t overwhelm the customer. It’s thrilling to join a concept with so much growth on the horizon, and I know I can speak for both Mark and myself in saying we are looking forward to painting Alabama Smorange.”

Sullivan and Weeks will be targeting communities like Homewood, Hoover, Inverness, Pelham/Alabaster, Tuscaloosa and more in their site selection process. The first Can will open in the Greater Auburn area, followed by one in Birmingham in 2025.

“We’re thrilled to see that franchisees are so invigorated by our brand’s growth and trajectory that it leads to signing a second deal,” said Don Crocker, Chief Development Officer of Smalls Sliders. “It’s a true testament to the fact that our business model, leadership team and franchisees are a cut above the rest. Since our inception, the Southeastern region has been primed for our growth, so we’re excited to continue dropping Cans across Alabama.

Smalls Sliders opened its first signature ‘Smorange’ colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the quick-service industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, furthering its rapid growth trajectory with more than 250 Cans open or under development.