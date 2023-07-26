Smalls Sliders Signs Agreement with 245-Unit Multi-Brand Operator

Smalls Sliders, the breakout cheeseburger slider concept, has signed a multi-unit agreement to develop the first locations in Atlanta alongside multi-brand operating group, Purple Square Management Co. The six Can agreement marks a milestone for the brand as it continues expansion efforts across the country.

Founded in 2006 by Vik & Sanjay Patel, Purple Square Management Co. operates more than 245 franchise locations across the U.S. With an impressive portfolio of various brands including Dunkin’, Popeyes, Take 5 Oil Change, American Family Care and more, the group is eager to add the emerging Smalls Sliders brand to its growing enterprise.

“With more than 15 years of experience in the franchise industry, our team recognizes the value of diversifying our portfolio to blend established brands with new and unique concepts,” says Vik. “Smalls Sliders piqued our interest for many reasons, including the simplicity of the menu and the distinctive Can model, both of which have allowed the brand to build a large following of incredibly loyal guests in just a few short years. In conversations with the Smalls Sliders team, it was clear that their passion for the business and industry expertise will propel the concept to new heights, and we’re eager to open the brand’s first Atlanta locations.”

The group aims to have its first two locations open in early 2024, with the four additional locations to follow soon after. In addition, Purple Square Management Co. aims to expand its development agreement with the brand in the future.

“Vik and his team are incredible franchisees, and we are thrilled to have them leading the charge on our highly anticipated debut in Atlanta,” says Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “As prominent members of the franchise industry, the entire Purple Square Management team shares our passion for delivering unparalleled experiences for guests. Their expertise in operations will be an asset as we enter the Atlanta market where there are exciting opportunities for our continued growth.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to eight Cans throughout Louisiana, with more than 60 locations already in the development pipeline. The restaurant has already garnered industry recognition, with QSR magazine featuring the brand in its “40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”