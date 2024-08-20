Smalls Sliders is continuing to paint Texas Smorange with its latest signed agreement to bring 12 Cans to San Antonio. The industry-disrupting cheeseburger slider brand inked its latest deal with father-and-son duo, Ramzi and Danny Hakim, further growing the concept in major cities across the state.

The duo brings a long-standing legacy to this new venture within the restaurant industry as Ramzi opened his first restaurant with IHOP in 1990. Today, the duo operates 35+ IHOP restaurants across San Antonio and is eager to add Smalls Sliders to its portfolio.

“Having been in the restaurant industry for decades, I’ve been exposed to many emerging concepts over the years, but few have broken through the noise like Smalls Sliders,” said Danny Hakim. “I was initially attracted to the Can design and intentionally limited menu, and once I was introduced to the powerhouse leadership team leading the charge on development, I knew this was a brand I wanted to be a part of. We’re looking forward to opening our Cans across San Antonio over the next few years and are eager for the impact they’ll no doubt have on each community we enter.”

The timeline for this expansion is strategic, aiming to open all 12 Cans over the next six years. The first will open towards the end of 2025 with the following areas being considered for real estate: San Antonio, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Live Oak, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Hollywood Park and Boerne.

“It’s clear Ramzi and Danny have a key understanding of what it takes to run successful restaurants across San Antonio and we’re thrilled to have them introduce Smalls Sliders to the city,” said Don Crocker, Chief Development Officer of Smalls Sliders. “Texas has been an incredible market during our early stages of growth, and this expansion into San Antonio further solidifies the appeal of our brand. Continuing to attract established franchisees and restauranteurs like the Hakims will continue to drive our brand towards nationwide growth.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first signature ‘Smorange™’ colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, furthering its rapid growth trajectory with more than 300 Cans open or under development.