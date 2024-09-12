Smalls Sliders is continuing to spread its signature Smorange energy nationwide through its latest signed agreement to drop 12 Cans in Charlotte. The industry-disrupting cheeseburger slider concept inked its second deal for the North Carolina market, this time with the esteemed operating group, BM Sliders LLC, as the brand looks to build from its initial 9-Can agreement for Raleigh earlier in the year.

BM Sliders has a stacked portfolio with hundreds of restaurants open or under development with other major players in the QSR space. The group is now adding Smalls Sliders to its impressive lineup as the latest restaurant brand it intends to grow with. BM Sliders has detailed backgrounds outside of the restaurant space as well, with experience in accounting, commercial real estate and business development. This group is primed to introduce Smalls Sliders to Charlotte and build upon its footprint across North Carolina.

“There are few, if any, QSR concepts out there with the same flare and growth trajectory that Smalls Sliders has,” said a spokesperson with BM Sliders. “The Can design is extensively unique, and paired with the intentionally limited menu, it was a no-brainer to join the brand as it impressively expands nationwide. We’re looking forward to opening our Cans across the Charlotte region over the next few years and are eager for the impact they’ll no doubt have on each community we enter.”

The timeline for this expansion is intentional, with the group aiming to open all 12 Cans over the next six years. The first will open towards the end of 2025 with the following areas being considered for real estate: Charlotte, Matthews, Pineville, Indian Trail, Monroe, Rock Hill (SC), Gastonia, Huntersville, Concord, Hickory, and Salisbury.

“It’s evident that BM Sliders has a key understanding of what it takes to run a successful restaurant and we’re thrilled to have them introduce Smalls Sliders to the city of Charlotte,” said Don Crocker, Chief Development Officer of Smalls Sliders. “It’s remarkable to see the continued demand for our brand in the region, especially off the heels of our initial announcement in Raleigh. North Carolina has a ton of potential and with the help of established operating groups like BM Sliders, we’ll continue to make waves in cities across the state.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first signature ‘Smorange’ colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, furthering its rapid growth trajectory with more than 300 Cans open or under development.