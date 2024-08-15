Smalls Sliders, the breakout cheeseburger slider brand, has signed its latest and second multi-unit agreement with esteemed operating group, DPC Smalls Investments, spearheaded by Doug Cone. Continuing to bolster the brand’s footprint across the Panhandle, Cone inked a four-Can deal for the Destin and Panama City Beach areas with the first Can slated to drop in 2025.

This deal comes off the heels of the group’s initial agreement with the brand in April detailing 12 total Cans across Tallahassee and Jacksonville. Cone, the Florida-based entrepreneur, brings an extensive background in business management and an impressive professional resume spanning decades in beverage distribution. With his latest deal for the Destin and Panama City Beach regions, Cone’s portfolio with the brand now sits at an impressive 16 Cans.

“Smalls Sliders is a truly unique concept that is revolutionizing the QSR industry,” said Cone. “Having been in the hospitality industry for decades, we knew Smalls Sliders was a special brand that we wanted to continue growing with. We are thrilled to expand our footprint with Smalls as it continues to achieve record-breaking growth and can’t wait to bring its amazing Smaucy® experience to even more communities across Florida.”

Through this latest development announcement, the ownership group plans to target real estate across Panama City, Panama City Beach, Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, and Crestview. Smalls Sliders continues to bolster its footprint across the state and will soon open its first Can in Florida later this summer in Ocala.

“We are incredibly excited to continue growing with Doug and his team, “said Don Crocker, Chief Development Officer of Smalls Sliders. “We’ve already seen great traction across Florida and are confident this ownership group will uphold our standards for excellence as we continue our growth across the state. Experienced groups, like DPC Smalls, help establish our solid foundation as we continue growing in new and existing markets, and ultimately explode into a national brand.”