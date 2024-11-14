Smalls Sliders, the industry-disrupting cheeseburger slider brand that’s rapidly growing across the country, has inked a new development agreement with Metro Sliders, LLC. This agreement will introduce five of the brand’s iconic Cans to the region, bringing Smalls Sliders’ to new communities across Southeast Florida.

The Metro Sliders, LLC ownership team brings decades of combined experience in restaurant management, business and real estate to their ownership with Smalls Sliders. With over 40 years in the restaurant industry, including executive roles and as franchisees with renowned brands, Metro Sliders, LLC is well-positioned to further fuel Smalls Sliders’ expansion throughout Florida communities.

“Having grown up in the restaurant business, from working in my family’s restaurants at a young age to becoming a general manager as a teen, I’ve spent nearly five decades dedicated to the industry,” said a Metro Sliders, LLC representative. “Ready for a new business venture, I was drawn to Smalls Sliders by its strong model and impressive growth. The brand’s streamlined operations and innovative approach make it a standout in the industry, and I’m proud to bring this unique concept to communities across Southeast Florida.”

The team’s development plan focuses on expanding Smalls Sliders into high-growth areas like Port St. Lucie, Vero Beach, Palm Bay, and Melbourne, with the first Can expected to open in Port St. Lucie in 2025.

“Adding seasoned operators like the Metro Sliders, LLC team allows our brand to continue growing strategically,” said Don Crocker, Chief Development Officer of Smalls Sliders. “Their experience in building and maintaining strong restaurant operations highlights the caliber of operator we continue to attract at Smalls Sliders. With partners like these, we’re confident our Cans will quickly become neighborhood favorites across Southeast Florida.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first signature ‘Smorange’ colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, furthering its rapid growth trajectory with more than 350 Cans open or under development. The brand continues to garner high-level industry recognition, with QSR Magazine ranking the brand in its annual QSR 50 Contenders list. Other accolades include ranking on Entrepreneur magazine’s “Top New & Emerging Franchises” list in 2023 and 2024.