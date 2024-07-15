Smalls Sliders has signed an eight Can agreement with entrepreneurs Jason Owenby, Kevin Kynerd, and Travis Meyer. Over the next five years, the entrepreneurial trio plans to drop new Cans throughout the northern Alabama area with the first set to open in 2025.

Owenby, Kynerd and Meyer bring a wealth of expertise to this new venture. The group has an extensive background in contracting and real estate development. Notably, they also have been in the restaurant industry and more specifically, the burger space, for 15 years. As current owners of 20 Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joints, the partners are perfectly positioned to combine their skills and experience to successfully expand Smalls Sliders throughout Alabama.

“Smalls Sliders is a truly unique concept that is revolutionizing the [quick-service restaurant] industry,” says Owenby. “Having been in the restaurant industry for almost two decades, we knew Smalls Sliders was something special that we wanted to be a part of. We were particularly attracted to the straightforward nature of the concept, with its modular buildout and convenient drive-thru and walk-up options. We are thrilled to be joining the brand during such a promising growth era and can’t wait to bring this amazing experience to even more communities.”

This eight Can agreement strengthens the brand’s presence across Alabama. Earlier this summer, Smalls Sliders announced another agreement bringing five Cans to Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Auburn. Through this latest announcement for the northern part of the state, the ownership group plans to target real estate in Leeds, Trussville, Gardendale, Ironwood, Oxford, Gadsden, Huntsville, Decatur and Florence.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome this group to our growing Smalls Squad,” says Don Crocker, Chief Development Officer of Smalls Sliders. “We’ve already seen great traction across Alabama and are confident this ownership group will uphold our standards for excellence as we grow into new communities. There is such a high demand for our premium cheeseburger sliders and experienced operators like Jason, Kevin and Travis are key in our continued expansion.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first signature ‘Smorange’ colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, furthering its rapid growth trajectory with more than 250 Cans open or under development.