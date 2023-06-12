Smalls Sliders Signs Lease for Clearview City Center in Metairie, Louisiana

Smalls Sliders announced the signed lease of its newest location at Clearview City Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

The next Can is part of a four-unit agreement with former pro football NFL quarterback Drew Brees, who is an investor in Smalls Sliders as well as a franchisee. Jason Loerzel and Ben Smith, Brees’ franchise partners and former college football teammates, will also join him as co-owners.

Dropping in the fourth quarter of 2023, the opening of Smalls Sliders Metairie at a high-profile, mixed-use complex like Clearview City Center signifies the appeal of the brand to premier shopping center developers. This new Can will be added to an already packed fourth quarter, with rapid expansion slated for Louisiana in Lafayette, West Monroe, Gonzales and a fifth location in Baton Rouge, as well as in Flowood, Mississippi.

“I invested in Smalls Sliders because I love not only the food, but the overall experience the brand brings to its guests,” says Brees. “Smalls Sliders’ contagious, community-driven culture drives its strong unit economics, and my partners and I are thrilled to take part in that at the franchisee level, too.”

Alongside Brees, Loerzel and Smith, Melissa Kernaghan will oversee the Can’s squad of employees and manage the day-to-day activities as the Metairie location’s operations director. Combined, they bring more than a decade of restaurant and franchise industry experience to the table with concepts such as Jimmy John’s, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, Everbowl, Stretch Zone and more.

“Clearview City Center has undergone a significant transformation over the past several years, with our vision for a premier mixed-use destination in Metairie quickly becoming a reality,” says Thomas Richards, Clearview City Center Managing Partner. “Our focus for this development has been to bring in unique, hot concepts with national appeal like Smalls Sliders, and we’re ecstatic to have our very own Can for our visitors, tenants and residents to enjoy.”

The transaction was brokered by Charlie Colvin of Momentum Commercial Real Estate representing Smalls Sliders and Kirsten Early and Stephanie Hilferty with SRSA Commercial Real Estate, Inc., exclusive representative of Clearview City Center.

Smalls Sliders currently has locations open throughout Louisiana, including Baton Rouge (Bluebonnet and Nicholson), Prairieville, Thibodaux, Shreveport, Slidell, Denham Springs and Marrero.