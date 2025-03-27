Smalls Sliders is continuing to spread its signature Smorange hue nationwide with a new development deal for North and South Carolina. This agreement includes six of the brand’s iconic Cans across the region.

Carolina Smalls LLC, an esteemed operating group backing this deal, is supporting the expansion of Smalls Sliders across both states. This marks their first venture with the brand, demonstrating their confidence in its potential in the region.

This six-unit agreement will bring Smalls Sliders’ Cans to Wilmington and Jacksonville in North Carolina, as well as Myrtle Beach and Florence in South Carolina. It marks the brand’s entrance into North Carolina, while South Carolina already has one Can open, with another dropping soon.

Smalls Sliders is targeting continued growth across the South in 2025. Its recent agreement for Charleston in 2023, followed by this latest agreement to expand further in South Carolina and into North Carolina, reflects the brand’s ambitious expansion plans.

“The development of these six Cans is a significant milestone for Smalls Sliders, marking our debut in North Carolina while continuing our expansion across South Carolina,” said Don Crocker, Chief Development Officer of Smalls Sliders. “The strong reception to our Spartanburg opening has demonstrated the strong demand for the Smalls Sliders experience in this region, further fueling our growth. With another Can set to drop in South Carolina soon, we’re excited to introduce even more guests across both states to our signature Smorange restaurants as we continue expanding in the South.” Smalls Sliders opened its first signature ‘Smorange’ colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, furthering its rapid growth trajectory with more than 375 Cans open or under development.