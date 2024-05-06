Smalls Sliders is continuing to take over the Lone Star State with a 9-Can agreement in South Texas alongside existing franchisees from the prominent franchise operating group ProsperBites, LLC.

ProsperBites brings a dynamic array of experiences to their latest venture with Smalls Sliders. As franchisees with other major QSR brands, the team is well-equipped to continue bolstering Small Sliders’ growth across the state. This latest agreement builds upon the group’s initial deal from January 2024, which details five Smalls Sliders Cans throughout East Dallas.

“In the time that’s passed since our initial investment in January, we’ve witnessed the true caliber of the Smalls Sliders brand, which only solidified our confidence of wanting to expand,” said Gaurav Aggarwal, part-owner and managing partner at ProsperBites. “It’s clear that the brand resonates with many, and we are looking forward to playing a larger part in its nationwide growth mission.”

The group aims to open the first Can within this agreement by early 2025, targeting communities including Laredo, McAllen, Brownsville, Harlingen, Corpus Christi and Kingsville.

“Seasoned operating groups like ProsperBites and the existing knowledge they bring to this venture are fundamental in driving our continued expansion,” said Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “It’s extremely rewarding to know that our owners see the continued potential in this brand. We are confident in the strides this group will make in the area and can’t wait to see more Cans dropping soon.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first signature ‘Smorange™’ colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, furthering its rapid growth trajectory with more than 200 Cans open or under development. The brand continues to garner high-level industry recognition, with Nation’s Restaurant News featuring Smalls Sliders in its “Breakout Brands of 2023”, and QSR Magazineranking the brand in its annual QSR 50 Contenders list. Other accolades include ranking on Entrepreneur magazine’s “Top New & Emerging Franchises” list in 2023.