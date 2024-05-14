Smalls Sliders, the cheeseburger slider concept that is painting the QSR industry ‘Smorange,’ announced a new promotion in celebration of National Slider Day.

Slidin’ thru all Smalls Sliders Cans on May 15, loyalty rewards members will receive a free cheeseburger slider with any purchase*. The menu item is a Smalls Sliders classic, featuring a toasted and buttery bun, fresh, never frozen and cooked-to order USDA graded beef, cheese, pickle and of course, the brand’s signature Smauce.

The offer, which is exclusive to loyalty rewards members who have been dubbed “Frequent Sliders”, comes as a way to honor Smalls Sliders’ cult following. The brand has continuously found new ways to celebrate its guests, with creative seasonal promotions like the recent King Cake Shake in the spirit of the Mardi Gras holiday.

In addition to the brand’s free slider offer, Smalls Sliders is rewarding one Frequent Slider with free sliders for an entire year**. To enter, loyalty members must enter the Instagram giveaway hosted on the Smalls Sliders page and download the Smalls Sliders App by 11:59pm on May 14.

“At Smalls Sliders, we’re all about celebrating our brand purpose of making everyone’s day a small bit better,” said Michael Alberici, SVP & Head of Marketing for Smalls Sliders. “National Slider Day is one of the ways we say ‘thank you’ to our Frequent Sliders for being loyal guests and brand advocates as we grow throughout the country rapidly.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first signature ‘Smorange’ colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, furthering its rapid growth trajectory with more than 240 Cans open or under development. The brand continues to garner high-level industry recognition, with Nation’s Restaurant News featuring Smalls Sliders in its “Breakout Brands of 2023”, and QSR Magazine ranking the brand in its annual QSR 50 Contenders list. Other accolades include ranking on Entrepreneur magazine’s “Top New & Emerging Franchises” for two consecutive years, in 2023 and in 2024.

*One free slider per Rewards Member with purchase. The Smalls App must be installed by 11:59pm on May 14 for eligibility.

**One winner will receive a $500 Smalls gift card, with an ARV of $500.00.