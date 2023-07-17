Smalls Sliders Unveils First LTO—Summer Floats

Smalls Sliders, an emerging concept dedicated to serving fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, announced its first ever limited-time menu offering officially launching on July 17.

Slidin’ thru all Smalls Sliders locations this summer, guests can now try the brand’s new Summer Floats, a fun and refreshing take on a timeless beverage. The Summer Floats feature three signature flavors – Blue Razz made with Powerade, Pink Punch made with Hi-C and classic Root Beer, each comprised of equal parts vanilla milkshake and the juice of your choice. While Smalls Sliders is featuring a handful of signature floats, guests can customize the offering to their liking with any beverage available, making the options limitless.

The introduction of Summer Floats also allows Smalls Sliders to connect with numerous demographics across the brand’s ever-growing following. “With many of our guests fitting within the Gen Z demographic, beverage menu innovation continues to be a focus in building their brand loyalty,” says Michael Alberici, SVP & Head of Marketing for Smalls Sliders. “What’s great is that many of our beverage innovation ideas come straight from our Gen Z squad members. It’s exciting to watch their creations come to life for our guests to enjoy.”



Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to nine locations, with over 60+ locations already in the development pipeline. The differentiated, intentionally limited menu, strong unit economics and modular construction design have already garnered industry recognition, with QSR magazine featuring the brand in its “40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals.”