Summer just got a whole lot dreamier. Smalls Sliders, the industry-disrupting cheeseburger slider concept, revealed its latest limited-time menu offering, the Smorange Dreamsicle Shake. Starting June 3, the citrusy-orange and creamy vanilla treat will be available through September 2.

Implementing seasonal items, which have shown resounding success amongst Smalls’ Frequent Sliders, inspired the brand to develop a sweet and dreamy shake just in time for summer. Noticing the rise of popularity among creamsicle and fruit flavors, Smalls created its unique spin by implementing the brand’s signature, trademarked color, Smorange™.

“We’ve experienced tremendous success by introducing seasonally relevant cold beverages, directly responding to our Frequent Sliders’ feedback for more flavor options,” says Michael Alberici, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Smalls Sliders. “With the increasing recognition of Smorange, our brand’s signature color, and the rising popularity of nostalgic flavors, the decision to introduce an orange creamsicle option was an obvious choice.”

In addition to offering the Smorange Dreamsicle Shake at every Can, Smalls Sliders is curating exclusive “Dream Kits” for influencers and brand enthusiasts. The kits will include promotional swag like a Dreamsicle-themed sleeping mask, tumblers, edible “Dream Dust” and other signature Smalls goodies. Smalls will also launch a sweepstakes for Frequent Sliders to nominate a children’s summer program on social media to receive an ice chest full of Dreamsicle Shakes.

Smalls Sliders opened its first signature ‘Smorange’ colored Can in 2019. Since its inception, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the quick-service industry with its stacked leadership team and robust development pipeline, furthering its rapid growth trajectory with more than 240 Cans open or under development.