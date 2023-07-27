Smalls Sliders Welcomes Greg Swafford as VP of Supply Chain

Smalls Sliders, the industry-disrupting concept that has perfected the art of fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, has welcomed Greg Swafford as the brand’s new Vice President of Supply Chain.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic brand that is changing the [quick-service] category as we know it,” says Swafford. “Smalls Sliders is led by an incredibly talented team, and I am proud to contribute to the brand’s continued success using proven supply chain management practices and the established relationships that I’ve cultivated with top-notch vendors.”

Armed with a decorated career in sourcing, Swafford has held high-level supply chain roles within several restaurant brands and organizations including Texas Roadhouse, Landry’s Inc, Fogo De Chao and more. Within his previous roles, Swafford has led purchasing, planning, project management and international procurement strategies. Now, Swafford aims to provide cost-effective supply chain solutions and expertise to the growing Smalls Sliders brand as they continue to expand nationwide.

“Greg is an excellent addition to our leadership team,” says Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “He is another vital player of the strong squad we’re building as part of our long-term strategy to bring Smalls Sliders to communities across the country. As we navigate the fast-paced economy and changing cost of goods, Greg’s expertise will play a pivotal role in our ongoing growth.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to nine locations throughout Louisiana, with more than 60 locations already in the development pipeline. The restaurant has already garnered industry recognition, with QSR magazine featuring the brand in its “40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”