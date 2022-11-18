Smashburger to Add Three Stores in Kansas City, Missouri

Smashburger, the better burger fast-casual restaurant, will add three new locations in Kansas City, Missouri, over the next three years, in a multi-unit development deal with fast-casual operator Sachi Foods, LLC.

“Smashburger has been a great partner for us, and this is an exciting opportunity to grow,” says franchise owner Farhan Ali. “We originally joined them because we were impressed with how they transformed the burger franchise concept, and we can’t wait to get started on the new locations.”

The deal grows Smashburger’s partnership with Sachi Foods, which now operates three locations of the brand known for its unique “smashed” burgers made with fresh, never frozen, Certified Angus Beef – one in Kansas City; one in St. Louis, Missouri; and one in Costa Rica. Over the next three years, Sachi Foods will grow the partnership with three new locations.

“We’re excited to bring the Smashburger experience to even more people in Kansas City. Sachi Foods has proven its success as a trusted franchise owner, making them an obvious choice to help us lead the brand’s continued growth,” says Carl Bachmann, President of Smashburger. “We want to be the best burger restaurant for the next generation of burger lovers, and this agreement with Sachi Foods is a big step toward that.”

Since its founding in 2007, Smashburger has added an average of 20 new stores every year and now serves its elevated burger experience in 34 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Canada. Much of its success derives from its elevation of the burger category, serving better burgers in a sizzling dining experience worth savoring.

Ali and Sachi Foods are no strangers to the fast casual world. Ali owns 12 Church’s Chicken restaurants in the Kansas City market. Sachi Foods’ previous portfolio included Checkers and Rally’s in the Chicago area.

Sachi Foods took ownership of the existing Kansas City restaurant in June 2021. The company is adding the new locations to an extensive portfolio of fast casual brands throughout the U.S.