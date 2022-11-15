Smashburger Adds Caramel Apple Pie and Mocha Chocolate Chip Milkshakes

Smashburger has announced its newest holiday milkshake flavors – Caramel Apple Pie and Mocha Chocolate Chip. But the fun doesn’t stop there, both flavors are also available in non-dairy.

Available nationwide for a limited time, Smashburger will be offering four new handcrafted milkshakes:

Caramel Apple Pie Shake: hand-spun mixed with apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and Häagen Dazs ice cream, finished with whipped cream and a drizzle of Salted Caramel syrup.

Non-Dairy Caramel Apple Pie Shake: hand-spun mixed with apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and plant-based, dairy-free Eclipse ice cream, finished with a drizzle of Salted Caramel syrup.

All ingredients included are dairy-free.

Mocha Chocolate Shake: hand-spun mixed with Ghirardelli Mocha Chocolate, Chocolate Chips and Häagen Dazs ice cream, finished with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips.

Non-Dairy Mocha Chocolate Shake: Hand-spun Mocha Chocolate Chip milkshake mixed with Ghirardelli Mocha Chocolate, Chocolate Chips and plant based, dairy free Eclipse ice cream, finished with mini chocolate chips. This shake is made with ingredients that contain dairy.

The holiday shakes will be available at participating locations starting today through January 3, 2023. As a bonus, Smashburger is offering 50 percent off holiday shake purchases (in-store and online/app) from November 28 until December 1.