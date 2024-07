Smashburger is proud to launch Friday Shake Happy Hours!

Starting this Friday. July 19th until August 30th, guests can enjoy a creamy, handspun delicious milkshake every Friday from 2-5pm for just $3. Whether you’re unwinding after a long day or treating the family to something special, Smashburger’s Milkshake Happy Hour promises to add a splash of sweetness to your routine.