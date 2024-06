This summer, leading burger brand Smashburger is kicking off a new mid-week tradition – Tot Thursdays!

Every Thursday from now until July 11th, guests can enjoy the brand’s irresistible tots for just $1 with the purchase of any entrée*. This mouthwatering deal is available in-store only and is valid for Smash Tots or Regular Tots, making it the perfect excuse for a tasty outing!