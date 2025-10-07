Smashburger, the fast-casual restaurant company that popularized smashed burgers, announced the return of its beloved Colorado Smashburger and the debut of its new Colorado Big Dog, delivering on consumer requests for the comeback of the fan-favorite. Additionally, Smashburger has expanded its $4.99 All-The-Time Value Menu, with the addition of the BBQ themed Cowboy Big Dog and the popular herb marinated and butter smashed and seared Deluxe Chicken Smash, delivering even more taste and variety at unbeatable prices. The Cowboy Big Dog is topped with smoky/sweet BBQ sauce, chipotle mayo and crispy onions.

The Colorado Smashburger and Colorado Big Dog celebrate the authentic tastes that define the Centennial State and Smashburger’s Denver roots, joining the brand’s flavorful menu of burgers that range from timeless classics to bold, innovative creations. The Colorado Smashburger features Smashburger’s signature Certified Angus Beef burger topped with grilled green chilies, melted aged cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a spicy chipotle bun. The new Colorado Big Dog delivers the same bold Colorado flavors in a quarter-pound 100% Angus Beef hot dog that’s split and butter-grilled, served on a toasted New England roll topped with cheddar cheese sauce, grilled green chilies and chipotle mayo.

“Our loyal guests have spoken, and we’ve listened. We’re excited to welcome back the beloved Colorado Smashburger and introduce a bold new addition to our menu, the Colorado Big Dog,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO of Smashburger. “These Colorado-inspired items deliver the bold variety and rich flavor profiles that define our menu. From our signature classics to regional favorites and specialty burgers that you simply can’t find anywhere else, we’re committed to giving our fans the great taste they crave without compromising on value or choice.”

Starting today, Smashburger’s expanded $4.99 All-The-Time Value Menu now features the Deluxe Chicken Smash, and new Cowboy Big Dog, alongside the Americana Big Dog, the Deluxe Smash, and All-American Smash, with the option to double down on flavor by upgrading to a double patty for just $6.99. For more information about Smashburger and its new menu offerings, please visit www.smashburger.com.