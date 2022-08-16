Smashburger Brings Back its Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich

As the weather continues to heat up across the country, Smashburger is also bringing some heat back to their menu. The fan favorite LTO from 2021 is officially back—Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Made with Nashville hot crispy chicken, spicy red pepper mayo, pickles, and served on a classic toasted bun, the hot new menu item will be available at Smashburger locations nationwide starting today.

Last year, this popular sandwich sold out across several locations. In honor of its return, the Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be sold for just $5 at participating locations. This promotion is only available from 8/16 - 9/30, both in-store and online