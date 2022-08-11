Smashburger to Host BOGO Deal on All Sandwiches

Smashburger will be hosting a BOGO deal this weekend—from August 12 to August 14, the better burger brand will be offering a Buy One Get One deal on all their sandwiches (both singles and doubles).

This promotion will be available both in-store and online with the promo code: SMASHBOGO at all participating locations. Offer is valid for any build mix & match; proteins must be honored for specialty menu items.

Feeling Cheesy? Try the limited-time Cheesy Caramelized Onion Smash that is crafted with Certified Angus Beef, melted cheddar cheese, aged Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, all on a toasted onion bun. Not only is this new sandwich delicious, but it is also customizable! When ordering the new The Cheesy Caramelized Onion Smash, customers will also have the choice to pick any of these protein options: Grilled Chicken, Crispy Chicken, Turkey Burger Patty or Black Bean Patty.