Smashburger, is going bananas (and a little chocolatey!) this summer with not one, but two crave-worthy shake creations. Introducing the Banana Shake and the Banana Chocolatey Chip Shake, both crafted with creamy Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream and real banana purée. The Banana Chocolatey Chip Shake takes it a step further with Denali chocolatey chips blended in and sprinkled on top, along with whipped cream for the ultimate indulgent treat.

Available starting today (4/22) at Smashburger locations nationwide, these new banana-forward shakes join the brand’s lineup of hand-spun classics, including Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Oreo Cookies & Cream, Peanut Butter Cookie and Salted Caramel. Guests can also customize any shake by adding chocolatey chips for just 50 cents more. The liquid chocolatey chips melt into the shakes, creating an even swirl throughout for a more seamless, sip-worthy experience, without the crunch.

“At Smashburger, we love to bring bold flavor and a touch of nostalgia to the table, and our new Banana and Banana Chocolatey Chip Shakes do just that,” said Tom Ryan, Founder of Smashburger. “The rich banana flavor mixed with chocolatey chips that melt into every sip makes these shakes fun, refreshing, and the perfect way to sip into summer.”

To sweeten things even more, Shake Happy Hour is back! From May 2 through July 31, guests can score 50% off all shakes every Friday from 2–5pm with any purchase using the code SHAKES25, whether ordering in-store, to-go, online, or through the Smashburger app.

Both the Banana Shake and Banana Chocolatey Chip Shake are available for purchase through the Smashburger app or at Smashburger.com. Guests can also enroll in SmashRewards to take advantage of exclusive offers and delicious perks.