Smashburger Introduces Caramel Apple Pie Shake

Smashburger’s recent collaboration with Oregon Fruit Products brings a gift to consumer palates this holiday season with their new limited time offer (LTO) Caramel Apple Pie Shake made with Oregon Fruit Products’ pourable Fruit in Hand Harvest Apple. The new LTO is offered to consumers nationwide now through Jan. 3, 2023, starting at $6.19 and available in a 16 oz. size.

Oregon Fruit Products uniquely wraps up consumer insights with its variety of convenient thaw and pourable real fruit products to inspire food service operator partners to develop crowd-pleasing, value-added menu items. For instance, Oregon Fruit in Hand Harvest Apple Originals and Velvets are packed with tart apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice, all of which are top trending consumer preferences for ingredients in winter treats, blending up sweet feelings of tradition and nostalgia.

Made with high quality real fruit, each delicious hand-spun shake blends apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and Häagen Dazs ice cream, finished with whipped cream and a drizzle of salted caramel syrup. Also available as a non-dairy option with plant-based dairy-free Eclipse® ice cream.

Consumers can enjoy the new Smashburger shakes through in-restaurant dining, drive-thru or home delivery services.