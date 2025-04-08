Smashburger, a leading fast casual better burger brand, is introducing a new menu item that brings the heat, the smoke, and the crunch in every bite. Jalapeño BBQ Bacon Stack Smash is a limited-time creation inspired by the top three best-selling burgers on the Smashburger menu, delivering a crave-worthy combination of bold flavors.

Available starting today (4/8) at Smashburger restaurants nationwide, this stacked burger features crispy applewood smoked bacon, fresh-sliced jalapeños, sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, and melty American cheese, all layered on a Certified Angus Beef patty. Every bite balances heat, smokiness and savory richness, making it a must-try for burger lovers.

“At Smashburger, we know our guests appreciate big, satisfying flavors, and the new Jalapeño BBQ Bacon Stack is a celebration of their top picks,” said Jim Sullivan, President at Smashburger. “By bringing together the best elements of our Bacon Stack Smash, Spicy Jalapeño Smash, and BBQ Bacon Smash, we’ve created something bold, indulgent, and uniquely Smashburger.”

The Jalapeño BBQ Bacon Stack Smash is only available for a limited time. Orders can be placed through the Smashburger app or at Smashburger.com. Guests can also enroll in SmashRewards to take advantage of exclusive offers and promotions.