As the back-to-school season kicks off, Smashburger is excited to offer an exciting gift card deal to help students and families start the new school year off right!

Today (8/20) and tomorrow (8/21), guests who purchase an online order of $25 or more in gift cards will receive coupon for a $5 Single Classic Smash Burger*! This promotion will be running nationwide and is only available online at https://smashburger.com/gift-cards/e-cards.

*Offer valid only online on 8/20/2024 from to 8/21/2024. Coupon is valid for a $5.00 Single Classic Smash® Burger and may be utilized in store or online through the smashburger.com website or Smashburger® app. Coupon valid for use only during 8/20/24-8/22/24. Protein substitutions for turkey, black bean patty, or jack & annie’s™ patty available. Chicken and brisket protein substitutions excluded. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, promotion, or discount. Not valid on previous purchases.