Smashburger Makes Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich Permanent Menu Item

Due to an extremely successful LTO launch in 2021, where Smashburger called an end to the famous chicken wars, Smashburger has decided to officially place the beloved chicken sandwich on the menu—for good.

Made with Nashville hot crispy chicken, spicy red pepper mayo, pickles, and served on a classic toasted bun, the hot new menu item is now available at Smashburger locations nationwide!

In honor of its permanent return, the Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be sold for just $5 at participating locations. This promotion is available starting today, 1/3 – until 1/16 both online and through the app.