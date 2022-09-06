Smashburger to Offer $3 Milkshakes on National Shake Day

Mark your calendars because National Shake Day is coming up on Monday, September 12th! To celebrate, fast-casual chain Smashburger will be offering their hand-spun milkshakes, featuring thick and creamy Häagen-Dazs ice cream, for only $3 on September 12th. Customers can enjoy a variety of flavors – including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, Oreo, and Reese’s.

Customers can claim this deal in-stores only on Monday, September 12. This offer includes all shakes, including the brand’s dairy-free shakes made with Eclipse.