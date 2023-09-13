    Smashburger to Offer $5 Classic Singles in Honor of National Cheeseburger Day

    Industry News | September 13, 2023

    Be sure to mark your calendars because National Cheeseburger Day is coming up on Monday, September 18th! To celebrate, better-burger fast casual chain Smashburger will be offering $5 Classic Singles from Monday, 9/18 through Wednesday, 9/20.   

    Customers can claim this deal in-store or on Smashburger’s website and app by using the code: SMASH23. This offer includes Classic Singles, Classic Single Turkey Burgers and Classic Single Black Bean Burgers.  

