Smashburger to Offer BOGO Deal for National Cheeseburger Day

On September 18th, Smashburger will be celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by offering their customers an awesome buy one, get one free deal.

This promotion will be available both in-store at participating locations and online with the promo code: BOGO22! This deal gives customers the chance to mix & match single or double patties and mix & match any of Smashburger’s protein options like Crispy and Grilled Chicken, Turkey Burger or Black Bean Burger.