Smashburger to Offer Buffalo Wings

Starting today and for a limited time only, Smashburger will offer Buffalo Wings in addition to the already launched Scorchin’ Hot, BBQ, and Garlic Rosemary wing flavors. With this spicy flavor, guests can enjoy 6 All-Natural traditional bone-in wings tossed in Sweet Baby Ray’s buffalo sauce.

To add to the excitement, the Buffalo Wings will be paired with a blue cheese dipping sauce – a first for the brand! These new wings and blue cheese sauce are available at participating locations nationwide starting November 8.